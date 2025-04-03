District says new aquatic center at Tranquility High will uplift community

TRANQUILITY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pool at Tranquility High School has sat empty for eight years, but that will change soon, creating new opportunities for families in the rural community.

Tranquility High School Principal and alumni Louie Vallejo remembers the memories made in these once vibrant pools.

"For some folks, it might not mean much, but out here this is a big thing," said Vallejo.

In 2017, the gates were locked and the water was drained.

"Maintain and upkeep was just too costly for the district and there were so many problems with it going on," said Vallejo.

Superintendent Felipe Piedra has fond memories of hot summers spent in these pools, but without them, he says, kids have been finding more dangerous ways to cool off.

"When you don't have a feature like this, I hate to say it, but kids go swim in canals or irrigation districts and look for a place to cool off that are not safe for our kids," said Piedra.

On Wednesday morning, ground was broken on a project to renovate these pools, and hopefully create a space where another generation can create new memories.

The planned aquatic center will also have a water slide, a splash pad, locker rooms, and a gym.

Among those looking forward to the project is Fresno State Women's Water Polo coach Natalie Benson.

She's partnered with the district to teach students how to swim.

It's not just for fun, these are also critical safety skills for the kids of Tranquility.

"You want to cool off, you want to splash in the pool or go to the river or lake. Maybe you find yourself in the ocean. It's really important to be able to enjoy the water while also feeling comfortable in the water," said Benson.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2026.

