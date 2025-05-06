DMV offices busy as REAL ID requirement begins May 7

A line out the door has been a common sight at Valley DMVs as the date for REAL ID enforcement looms.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A line out the door has been a common sight at Valley DMVs as the date for REAL ID enforcement looms.

Action News spoke with a woman who said she waited two hours outside at the DMV office off Olive and Weber avenues in central Fresno. The line continued inside.

At the end of the line was Amy McClure, who says she couldn't get an appointment until the end of the month. Her license expires Tuesday.

"Well, it's going to be long and arduous, as you can see by all my wonderful friends behind me. Unfortunately, they knew it was coming, I wish the state would have ramped up for it," said McClure.

Starting Wednesday, the T.S.A. will begin requiring a REAL ID. It's a deadline that has been pushed back several times since Congress first passed the REAL ID Act in 2005.

"The good news is we have solid operational plans in place at every airport to ensure that we are able to keep our operations moving smoothly throughout the day," said Lorie Dankers, spokesperson for the TSA.

If you don't have a REAL ID by Wednesday, you will need additional documentation like a passport.

But expect delays.

"Those individuals need to arrive early at the checkpoint, they need to be prepared for additional screening, and of course we're going to work to verify their identity," said Dankers.

Most airlines have said they will not offer refunds for those tickets.

