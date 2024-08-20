DNC Day 2: Tim Walz surprises Women's Caucus during meeting as women take central role in election

On DNC day 2, Tim Walz made a surprise appearance at the Women's Caucus meeting as women take on a central role in getting Kamala Harris elected.

On DNC day 2, Tim Walz made a surprise appearance at the Women's Caucus meeting as women take on a central role in getting Kamala Harris elected.

On DNC day 2, Tim Walz made a surprise appearance at the Women's Caucus meeting as women take on a central role in getting Kamala Harris elected.

On DNC day 2, Tim Walz made a surprise appearance at the Women's Caucus meeting as women take on a central role in getting Kamala Harris elected.

CHICAGO -- Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz made surprise appearances at a number of Democratic caucus meetings during the second day of the DNC in Chicago, including at the Women's Caucus.

Tuesday morning, delegates gathered at the McCormick Place Convention Center for more caucuses and councils, the daily work of the convention.

The Women's Caucus is the oldest caucus at the DNC, and this year likely the most pivotal. Hundreds of delegates attended the meeting as they were treated to a surprise visit from Walz.

A 10-year-old girl DJ set the atmosphere, but the women leading the charge at the DNC didn't have a problem playing second fiddle to Walz for a bit.

WATCH: Tim Walz surprises Women's Caucus

Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz surprised the Women's Caucus on Day 2 of the DNC in Chicago.

The Minnesota governor's brief remarks were interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters, but he did not appear phased. As security escorted them out, delegates chanted "USA! USA!" and Walz continued speaking.

With an election that will likely be decided by undecided women voters, Democratic women know it's up to them to get out the vote.

"I think that women understand our power. We understand that we decide who becomes the next president of the United States," said U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL 14).

Underwood has gotten an elevated role this week as she spoke at the Women's Caucus and at the United Center on Monday night.

Cheesehead delegates said convincing women in swing states like neighboring Wisconsin has become easier with Harris and Walz on the ticket.

"People are coming in and saying I used to vote for Trump I voted for him twice, I'm not doing it again," said Wisconsin delegate Peggy Wirtz-Olsen. "People are fired up in Wisconsin."

California delegate Jackie Smith said women are so excited that delegates from all over the country have signed the mural she plans to give to Harris.

"Hillary put a million cracks in that ceiling and Kamala is going to break right through it and we can feel the energy," she said.

But women know it will take more than excitement to win. They said they must leave here and get right to work making phone calls, knocking on doors and reaching out to voters.

