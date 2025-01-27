DOJ fires members of special counsel Jack Smith's team who prosecuted Trump

The Justice Department is firing "over a dozen" officials who were part of former special counsel Jack Smith's teams that prosecuted President Donald Trump, officials confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Acting Attorney General James McHenry transmitted letters to the officials informing them of their termination, officials said, that said given their part in the prosecutions they couldn't be trusted in "faithfully implementing the president's agenda."

It's not immediately clear the exact number of officials who were fired on Monday, but the move was largely expected after President Trump's threats leading up to the 2024 election stating he planned to fire Smith "on day one."

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travels from Las Vegas to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Smith resigned prior to Trump taking office and submitted his final report to former Attorney General Merrick Garland. Garland released Vol. 1 of Smith's final report detailing Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but he was blocked by District Judge Aileen Cannon from sharing with Congress the second volume of Trump's report detailing his investigation of Trump's mishandling of classified documents after leaving his first administration.

Separately, an official confirmed to ABC News that the top career official in the Justice Department, Bradley Weinsheimer, was recently informed he was being reassigned out of his role. Weinsheimer was a longtime career public official and gained notoriety last year in exchanges with President Joe Biden's attorneys as they sought to prevent Special Counsel Robert Hur from releasing portions of his final report that detailed Biden's diminished capacities.