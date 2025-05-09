Domestic violence suspect identified after being shot at by Fresno police officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The domestic violence suspect who was shot at by a Fresno police officer has been identified as 31-year-old Martin Campos.

The incident started on Wednesday afternoon when police say Campos was driving and pursuing his ex-girlfriend at Shields and First.

Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto said the woman told police the suspect was following her and ramming her car.

After getting off the freeway at Jensen near Elm, police say Campos shot at the woman's car, which led police to shoot at Campos.

Neither the woman nor the child inside the car were injured.

Authorities have confirmed that Campos was not shot during the incident.

He tried to leave the scene and crashed into other cars.

Campos is currently receiving treatment for other injuries at Community Regional Medical Center.

Once released, he will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder and child endangerment.