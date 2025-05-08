Downtown Fresno's Arthop event set to return in June

The Downtown Fresno Partnership shared on social media Wednesday night that the street fair will be revived on Thursday, June 5.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Arthop is expected to return to Fulton Street in June.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership shared on social media Wednesday night the street fair will be revived on Thursday, June 5.

In April, Mayor Jerry Dyer announced a survey to gauge public interest in restoring the popular community event.

The newly released results show most responders would like the event to return on the first Thursday of the month.

Last July, the city decided to move Arthop indoors and ban outdoor vendors and activities, leading to community backlash.

Organizers say the Fresno Arts Council will be leading the return of Arthop.

City leaders say June's event will have more structure and improvements, such as public restrooms and a police presence.