Dr. Dre shouts out two Central Unified students, gifts brand-new headphones

A couple of students at River Bluff Elementary were rewarded with a special shoutout for good behavior during state testing.

A couple of students at River Bluff Elementary were rewarded with a special shoutout for good behavior during state testing.

A couple of students at River Bluff Elementary were rewarded with a special shoutout for good behavior during state testing.

A couple of students at River Bluff Elementary were rewarded with a special shoutout for good behavior during state testing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rap icon Dr. Dre made a "telehealth" call of sorts to celebrate a Central Unified school.

A couple of kids at River Bluff Elementary were rewarded for good behavior during state testing.

"Hey, hey, this is Dr. Dre and I want to say what's up to River Bluff Falcons and congratulations on winning the Beats by Dre headphones. Enjoy," Dr. Dre said in a video.

The kids responded back with their own video thanking the rap icon for the shout-out and for the gifted Beats by Dre headphones.

Dr Dre's shout-out came about because River Bluff's school nurse, Juana Sperling, helped give Dre's label its first hit with JJ Fad's "Supersonic."

They're old friends. Juana is also known as MC JB.