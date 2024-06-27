Driver crashes through fence at Fresno airport, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the driver who crashed through a fence at the Fresno airport.

It happened before 1:30 am Thursday at a turn in the road on Shields and Winery. That's right in front of Signature Flight Support.

Police say those in the car ran away after hitting the fence.

The car also nearly ran into a parked plane.

Police and airport security canvased the area looking for driver.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.

