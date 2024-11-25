24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver crashes into Save Mart in northwest Fresno, police say

KFSN logo
Monday, November 25, 2024 4:05PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for the driver that crashed into a grocery store in northwest Fresno.

A huge hole has now been blocked with boxes of firewood at the Save Mart location on Bullard near West.

It happened just after 3 am Monday.

Employees say a person drove a car thrown a front glass window.

It's believed they were trying to steal the ATM machine, but the car got stuck on the curb and they couldn't drive off.

The driver ended up running away.

Nothing was taken, and no one was hurt.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW