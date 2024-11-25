Driver crashes into Save Mart in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for the driver that crashed into a grocery store in northwest Fresno.

A huge hole has now been blocked with boxes of firewood at the Save Mart location on Bullard near West.

It happened just after 3 am Monday.

Employees say a person drove a car thrown a front glass window.

It's believed they were trying to steal the ATM machine, but the car got stuck on the curb and they couldn't drive off.

The driver ended up running away.

Nothing was taken, and no one was hurt.