Drug deal turns into stabbing of 2 people in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been arrested after police say they were involved in a stabbing that started as a drug deal in central Fresno.

The incident happened in the area of Hammond Avenue and Mariposa Street after 2 pm.

The victims were allegedly meeting the suspects to buy marijuana.

That is when authorities say Julian Carrillo approached one of the victims and stabbed him.

Authorities say Carrillo's mother, Rosa Romero, then held the victim's arms down, and Carrillo stabbed him again multiple times.

Police say Aaron Robles took the victim's keys, approached the other victim in the car and stabbed him in the chest.

The victim who was stabbed multiple times was able to drive both of them to Community Regional Medical Center.

The man stabbed in the chest was rushed into surgery. Both victims are expected to survive.

Police conducted a search warrant and found multiple pieces of evidence linking the three suspects to the crime.

Carrillo, Romero and Robles were all booked into the Fresno County jail on multiple charges.