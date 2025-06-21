DUI crash on Highway 41 injures motorcyclist and flips truck upside down, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 41 on Saturday morning that resulted in two vehicles being flipped over.

Officers responded after 5 a.m. to a crash involving a sedan, a truck, and a motorcycle.

CHP says the person driving the sedan crashed into a truck and a motorcycle.

The sedan and truck flipped over, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

It's unclear how many people were in the sedan or truck.

Officials say there were no fatalities and believe the driver of the sedan was under the influence of alcohol.