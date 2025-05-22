DUI suspect in Fresno crash that killed 2 teens pleads not guilty to murder charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Central Valley families are grieving and working to find strength as they hope for justice following a deadly crash in early May.

It claimed the lives of two teens by a man who was not supposed to be behind the wheel.

"We have just been trying to tackle things day by day," said Kelli Greene, Maddux's mother.

On May 2, the lives of two families were turned upside down.

Friends, 19-year-old Jordan Galvez and 18-year-old Maddux Greene, were killed in a car crash on Clovis Avenue at Shields in East Central Fresno.

On Wednesday morning, the man accused in the alleged DUI crash, Jagat Singh, faced a judge, pleading not guilty to murder charges.

"Nothing at this point is a surprise anymore, it's just another chapter in a long book," said Rob Greene, Maddux's father.

Maddux's parents were not shocked by Singh's plea but did find it interesting to learn he had a new attorney, allowing the case to move forward.

Meanwhile, the message from the hurting families for all drivers is loud and clear.

"It needs to stop; we need to stop this. Lives don't need to be taken, and I hope we make an example of this individual," said Louie Galvez, Jordan's father.

Singh was already on probation for a 2023 DUI conviction and police say on the night of the crash, he was driving a stolen car.

Galvez thanks the community for standing by their side.

"Our faith and the help of the community has really helped us get through this," said Louie.

The teens' families have gotten closer and plan to attend every hearing, keeping their sons' memories alive.

"Maddux and Jordan were both great kids...and I will never forget him. He was a positive imprint in this world and a bright light, and lost way too soon," said Kelli.

"We know that justice will prevail, and that is what we want to see for Jordan and Madux," said Louie.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15 at 8:30 am. Singh faces nine felony counts, including two for murder.

Jordan's funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 28 at People's Church and Maddux's funeral is at 11 a.m. on June 20 at New Hope Community Church.

Both families welcome the community to join them.

