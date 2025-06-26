El Super opens second Fresno location, providing affordability

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Fresno community near The New Manchester now has a place to shop for groceries at a supermarket dedicated to culture and affordability.

"It's very convenient. I appreciate it. We appreciate the grocery store here," said local shopper Garalan Cushinberry.

It was a welcoming sight on Wednesday morning with the grand opening of a popular Hispanic grocery store, El Super.

It marks the 70th location for the company nationwide and its second store in Fresno.

Inside, the warm welcome continued with live mariachi.

People were seen enjoying the vibrant music while soaking in what El Super has to offer, including affordability.

Bright colors and bold Spanish descriptions on every tag focus on the Latino shopper.

Shoppers can buy fresh tortillas, pan dulce, or a paleta...a Mexican popsicle.

One couple from Los Angeles is only in town for a month on a work project, but they recognized the grocery store and made sure to stop by and stock up.

" I got three different types of onions, all these melons on sale," said Eduardo Ramos Ruiz.

He felt their checkout price was unbeatable.

"We have about 7 bags here and only $79. This is just beautiful. Another way to give back to the community, and the people were very nice. Yes, it's a grand opening, but you can feel the genuine joy."

Fresno native Garalan Cushinberry agrees and was shocked but pleased to see the low prices.

With grocery prices still leaving a dent in people's wallets, she feels stores like El Super are vital.

She remembers what Manchester Mall once looked like many years ago...and says the positive changes are well deserved for nearby neighborhoods.

"I am so glad they moved the grocery store to this neighborhood because all the other grocery stores are either too expensive or too far," said Cushinberry.

There are smaller grocery stores less than a mile from here, but nothing as big as El Super, which is in the former Sears building at the north end of Manchester Mall.

And, for the best deals, El Super management says that folks should look out on Wednesdays for discounts on produce deals, and meat deals will be posted on Thursdays.