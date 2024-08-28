Second elephant born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating another bundle of joy in the elephant enclosure.

A second African elephant calf is now part of the herd.

Mother, Amahle gave birth early Monday morning.

Zoo keepers say both mom and baby are doing well and will continue to be monitored.

This news comes after the zoo's first ever elephant calf was born on August 16 to mother Nolwalzi.

Both babies will stay behind the scenes for now until they are ready for a future public debut.