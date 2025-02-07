As Elon Musk fights DEI, he is being paid to send 1st woman, person of color to the moon

WASHINGTON -- As Elon Musk's new Department of Government Efficiency works to reduce government spending by eliminating waste and cutting diversity programs, his SpaceX corporation currently has a multibillion dollar contract to help NASA land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

In 2021, NASA announced that it had awarded a $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX to build a spacecraft for long-term human exploration of the moon under its Artemis program.

"NASA is getting ready to send astronauts to explore more of the Moon as part of the Artemis program," NASA said in the 2021 press release. "At least one of those astronauts will make history as the first woman on the Moon. Another goal of the Artemis program includes landing the first person of color on the lunar surface."

In 2023, NASA announced that the crew for the Artemis moon exploration mission would be Navy Capt. Victor Glover, a Black Engineer of the Year Award honoree, and North Carolina native Christina Koch, the record-holder for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, as well as former chief of the Astronaut Office Reid Wiseman and Canadian astronaut and fighter pilot Jeremy Hansen.

"For a woman to be on the crew and for a Black astronaut to be on the crew, because that's what our office looks like, to me it is important," Glover told ABC News' Linsey Davis in February 2024.

Musk, as the head of DOGE, is taking a knife to federal agencies and programs as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the size of government. He has claimed to have cut a billion dollars' worth of federal DEI programs, and sources say DOGE has directed agencies to remove anything DEI-related from bulletin boards, including posters and signs, and has checked bathroom signs to ensure they comply with Trump's executive orders to eliminate DEI initiatives from the federal government.

NASA representatives and representatives for SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Since the 2021 announcement of the partnership with SpaceX, NASA has announced additional contracts for Musk's space company as part of the moon landing mission. So far, SpaceX has received $2.8 billion in obligations, with the possibility of the total award going up to $4.4 billion, according to federal spending data.

SpaceX has received more than $18 billion in federal contracts over the last decade, with NASA making up $13 billion of that, federal spending data shows.

"SpaceX will not let NASA down!" Musk tweeted in 2022 in response to a post by then-NASA administrator Bill Nelson announcing an additional $1.15 billion contract for the company.

Last month, NASA said the agency would comply with Trump's executive order aimed at ending DEI programs, by amending certain program elements, including ending the "Inclusion Plan Pilot Study," removing requirements for "Inclusion Plans," and removing "references to NASA's DEIA programs." It's not yet clear if NASA's compliance with Trump's DEI order extends to each of its contractors.

The Artemis program was first established in 2017 under a directive from Trump during his first administration, with the aim of bringing humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, plus a long-term goal of expanding to Mars.