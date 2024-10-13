''Emotionally hijacked'' Bulldogs let 4th quarter lead slip falling 25-17 to Washington State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State saw a fourth-quarter lead evaporate, falling 25-17 to Washington State in front of a sellout crowd of more than 41,000 fans.

The Bulldogs fall to 3-3 on the season.

Driving in the fourth quarter up 17-16, Fresno State junior quarterback Mikey Keene threw his second interception of the game and Wazzu's Ethan O'Connor returned it 60 yards for what proved to be the game winning touchdown.

"It's all about playing smart," interim head coach Tim Skipper said after the loss. "Limiting the turnovers. Limiting the penalties. Those things are killing us. It's like we got emotionally hijacked."

It was the 4th multi-interception game of the season for Keene who finished the night 24/36 throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown. He was not made available to speak to the media after the loss.

"We are in the now 'conference playoff' as I'll call it," Skipper said. "One game at a time...we'll be fine we just have to get back to work."

Elijah Gilliam carried the ball 20 times for 120 yards and a touchdown. It was the Merced native's first time running over the century mark in his career.

Raylen Sharpe had 6 catches for 60 yards and Mac Dalena 4 catches for 61 yards.

It's a short week for FS who travel to Reno to take on Nevada (3-4) Friday at 7:30 PM. The Wolf Pack are coming off a 42-37 win over Oregon State.

