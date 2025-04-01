Employee shot and killed at Walgreens in Madera identified

A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Madera. It happened just after 9:30 pm Monday at the Walgreens on Cleveland and Schnoor.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The employee who was shot and killed at a Walgreens in Madera on Monday has been identified as Erick Velasquez.

Police say the shooting happened at the location on Cleveland and Schnoor just after 9:30 pm.

When police arrived, they found Velasquez inside the store, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect, Narciso Gallardo Fernandez, went to Madera from Pixley and went inside the store with a handgun.

After the shooting, police say Fernandez fired at other employees as they were leaving the store. No one else was hit.

He was taken into custody in the parking lot.

Customers were also inside the store at the time of the shooting.

Police do not believe that Velasquez and Fernandez knew each other.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.