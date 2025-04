Engelmann Cellars celebrates 25 years with concert series in Fresno

Engelmann Cellars is celebrating 25 years and kicking off the summer concert series this weekend!

Engelmann Cellars is celebrating 25 years and kicking off the summer concert series this weekend!

Engelmann Cellars is celebrating 25 years and kicking off the summer concert series this weekend!

Engelmann Cellars is celebrating 25 years and kicking off the summer concert series this weekend!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Engelmann Cellars is celebrating 25 years and kicking off the summer concert series this weekend!

Owner and winemaker Bret Engelmann joined Action News in the studio with the lineup set to perform at the Vineyard Park.

There's a full slate planned for the Summer Concert Season at Engelmann Cellars.

They happen on Friday nights, April through September, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m..

Reservations are highly recommended.