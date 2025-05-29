Family of Caleb Quick receives posthumous diploma

The 18-year-old lost his life outside a Clovis McDonald's on Willow and Nees in April, in what police say was a targeted shooting by two 16-year-olds.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A moment of silence brought families together at the Clovis Online School's graduation ceremony.

Administrators held the gesture Thursday night for those lost during the graduating class' four years in the program, including Caleb Quick.

Caleb had plans to join the Air Force.

Steve Quick, the young man's father, said his son should've been at the graduation.

Steve is set to pick up his son's diploma, as well as his cap and gown.

Caleb's parents are also turning their attention to pursuing justice, hoping prosecutors decide to try the accused killers as adults.

The teen suspects are both scheduled to return to juvenile court in the coming weeks.

