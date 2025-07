Family displaced following house fire in central Fresno

Four people are without a home following a fire in central Fresno. It broke out just after midnight Monday on Poplar just north of Floradora.

Crews arrived to find fire in the attic and managed to put it out quickly.

Two adults and two children were able to get out safely.

Crews believe the cause of the fire may have been an electrical problem.