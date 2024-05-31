Family HealthCare Network offers free transportation to Fresno County patients

A Central Valley health center is taking action to expand access to services. Family HealthCare Network just introduced new options at its Fresno County locations.

A Central Valley health center is taking action to expand access to services. Family HealthCare Network just introduced new options at its Fresno County locations.

A Central Valley health center is taking action to expand access to services. Family HealthCare Network just introduced new options at its Fresno County locations.

A Central Valley health center is taking action to expand access to services. Family HealthCare Network just introduced new options at its Fresno County locations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley health center is taking action to expand access to services. Family HealthCare Network just introduced new options at its Fresno County locations.

"Our goal is really to provide quality health care to everyone and ensure all patients have access to services," said Marisol De La Vega Cardoso, senior vice president of Administrative Services.

Family Healthcare Network has 50 locations spanning across Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties.

Patients in Fresno County now have access to free transportation for their appointments. Patients interested in making a reservation for transportation can call Family HealthCare Network at 877-960-3426.

The FHCN van is available to anyone who lives within a three-mile radius of the following locations:

Fresno First - 3425 N. First St.

Fresno Shields - 3505 E. Shields Ave

Fresno City Center - 3837 N. Clark St.

"There are costs associated with transportation," explained De La Vega Cardoso. "Many of our patients that we're serving struggle with that, and they're making ends meet. So we want to make accessing care just a little bit easier for them."

In addition to transportation services, Family HealthCare is now offering behavioral health services at the following two Fresno County locations:

Fresno First - 3425 N. First St. (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

Fresno Ambulatory Care Center - 290 N. Wayte Ln. (Tuesday)

"It's really going to address the struggles of our patients and open access and, hopefully, close some gaps in care," De La Vega Cardoso said.

Family HealthCare Network goes beyond medical care. The center also offers dental, optometry and imaging, providing comprehensive services all under one roof.

"There's one less thing to think about and we need to make it more convenient for them," said De La Vega Cardoso.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.