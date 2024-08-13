The family says rising costs in farming, from fertilizer to insurance and labor, are forcing them out of business.

Family-owned rice farm in Dos Palos closing after nearly 100 years

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family-owned rice farm in Dos Palos is shutting down after nearly 100 years in business.

Koda Farms heirloom rice is served in many of the country's top restaurants.

Keisaburo Koda is a former school principal.

He immigrated to the US from Japan in 1908.

Eventually, he purchased land in South Dos Palos that become Koda Farms under the names of his American-born sons.

Family members told Action News they have no rice planted right now and the farm will probably close at the end of the year.

