Family's dream comes true with opening of new restaurant in Prather

PRATHER, Calif. -- A new restaurant has opened its doors in the small community of Prather.

From a pop-up food vendor to a brick and mortar, a family's dream has come true.

Cheers, big smiles, and tight hugs were how the Alonso Garcia family celebrated opening their new restaurant, Martin's Grill, on Wednesday morning.

"Since I can remember, we have been a very entrepreneurial family," said 20-year-old Bryan Alonso Garcia, the owner of Martin's Grill.

Bryan is the young entrepreneur behind the family affair but says it's taken a team effort and determination to make the business what it is today.

In 2019, the family sold prepped meals for nurses and athletes.

Soon after, they participated in community events with a canopy and a grill, busy nights the youngest, Brianna, remembers.

"We started with a canopy and some days it would just be me and my dad and it was very hard, especially in the summer," explained Brianna.

In 2023, they got a food truck and, about five months ago, took a leap of faith when this space, a former Mexican restaurant, went up for sale.

Martin's Grill serves traditional Mexican, Oaxacan, Italian, and Mediterranean cuisine.

Bryan says his dad's talent as a chef is a big reason customers have stayed loyal.

"It's just been such an exciting opportunity to do this with my family, to count on them on the most effective ways especially through the ups and downs of the business," said Bryan.

Bryan says the food trailer will continue showing up at local events!

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.