Father of Caleb Quick reacts after Tesla seized in connection to deadly shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tesla matching the description of the vehicle connected to a murder in Clovis was confiscated from a garage on Tuesday.

"All the emotions came to my head. I know police have a lot, and they're being tight-lipped, which is smart on their part. But I was like, 'Okay, yes, we're getting somewhere,'" said Stephen Quick, father of Caleb Quick.

Caleb Quick's father, Stephen, says he is hopeful Clovis Police are closer to making an arrest after officers seized a Tesla matching the description of the suspects' getaway car.

Despite this new hope, he remains heartbroken.

It's been nearly two weeks since his son was shot and killed in this parking lot near Willow and Nees.

Quick says the community support surrounding him and his family has helped tremendously as they prepare for a funeral.

"You don't wanna bury your son. But you never wanna be in a situation where you can't say goodbye to your son," said Quick.

His pastor, Shawn Beaty, says the church has been praying for the family and that police find the man who took Caleb's life.

"This has been pretty devastating for the community like this. We don't experience things like this," said Beaty.

"I just try to remind people time and time again that tomorrow has never been promised, and you have today. And who are you gonna be today, and whose God called you to be today?"

As Clovis police continue to investigate Caleb's murder, he's waiting for the day the two are reunited again.

"The next time I see him is in heaven, and I'm gonna say ' hello, hello, hello' and I'll never have to say goodbye again," said Beaty.

