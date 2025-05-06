Police seize Tesla that matches description of car connected to teen's murder outside McDonald's

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday, the Clovis Police Department served a search warrant at a home about a mile away from where 18-year-old Caleb Quick was shot and killed.

At around 10:30 am, detectives were seen going through the home and garage where they found a 2024 white Tesla.

Investigators towed the Tesla away about 40 minutes later.

Back on April 23, Quick was killed in the McDonald's parking lot on Willow and Nees. The suspect was seen on surveillance video inside the McDonald's before the deadly shooting.

Investigators believe the suspect ran west across 10 lanes of traffic into Fresno, where they say a white Tesla was waiting.

Police say it was a newer model with "Tesla" spelled out on the back of the vehicle.

Police have not confirmed if the search warrant is connected to Quick's murder.

Also on Tuesday, Valley Crime Stoppers announced that the reward for information on Quick's murder was once again raised to $40,000.

