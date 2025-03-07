Father leaves toddler while running away from Visalia traffic stop, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father was arrested after his two-year-old son was abandoned in a car as he ran from police on Thursday.

Visalia police officers tried to pull over 20-year-old Amari Johnson around 4:30 p.m. near Harvard Avenue and South Central.

That's when investigators say Johnson pulled into a parking lot, jumped out of the car, and ran away, leaving his son behind.

Police say Johnson then jumped through an open apartment window.

During a search of that apartment, authorities found a ghost AR-15 pistol and magazines.

Johnson is facing multiple charges including firearm offenses, child endangerment, and drug possession.