Father, son killed in suspected DUI crash in Merced County identified

A father and a son who were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Merced County Saturday have been identified.

A father and a son who were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Merced County Saturday have been identified.

A father and a son who were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Merced County Saturday have been identified.

A father and a son who were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Merced County Saturday have been identified.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another family in mourning after two of their loved ones died in a weekend crash.

The California Highway Patrol says a suspected drunk driver, 20-year-old Melissa Rosales, collided with another vehicle head on just south of turner Avenue on State route 165.

"Another senseless DUI, another 20 year old going home. I'm assuming leaving someone place where she was drinking and she shouldn't have been driving at the time, and like I said unfortunately now we have a family with two parties that are deceased," said Officer Eric Zuniga, with California Highway Patrol, Merced.

Those people are now identified as 13-year-old Noah Reyes, and his father - 40-year-old Adrian Reyes.

Their loved ones tell Action News Adrian loved his kids and always went the extra mile for them. Adding he will be remembered as a hardworking man and loving husband and father.

They also say his son, Noah, had a huge heart. He loved playing basketball with his friends, enjoyed his dogs and the beach - and liked to listen to music by the late Tupac Shakur.

Officer Eric Zuniga is frustrated this type of tragic loss is happening again.

"Second weekend in a row that we had something like this and we have to stop," said Officer Zuniga.

Just last weekend, the CHP says 28-year-old Abraham Bustos Guzman died on Highway 99 near Atwater after trying to help a stranger in need.

He pulled over to help a driver in distress, and was then hit by an alleged drunk driver.

"Nowadays you have so many options out there, you have lift you have taxis, I'm pretty sure if you call somebody they'll pick you up, so there's no reason to be doing this," said Officer Zuniga.

Law enforcement's message remains the same: have a plan when you go out.

"That's the thing, don't drink and drive," said Officer Zuniga.

The CHP says the suspect in this weekend's crash was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Once released, she'll be arrested for Felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.