Father and son sentenced in 2021 northwest Fresno murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father and son convicted of murdering a man in Fresno more than three years ago are now heading to prison.

Aaron and Kevin Cooper learned their sentences today for killing Michael Williams.

They were also reprimanded by the judge after the pair appeared to joke around during the hearing.

A jury found both guilty of second degree murder back in May, three years after the killing of Michael Williams.

Ahead of sentencing, Aaron's attorney asked for probation instead of prison.

"(Aaron) instructed his father to, to use his exact language that was testified to 'shoot that mother f*****.' That's the evidence I heard. That evidence is inconsistent with someone receiving probation," said Superior Court Judge Alvin Harrell.

Williams was staying with a couple at a home in Northwest Fresno in 2021.

That couple testified Williams would not leave, so they contacted Aaron for help.

He and his father went to the home and eventually shot and killed the 44 year old.

"He did not deserve to die that day the way he did at their hands. They had no right to take his life," said Craig Williams, brother of the victim.

"It hurts that my son is dead... but with me being a Christian, it's in my heart to forgive Aaron and Kevin for what they did," said Joann Williams, the victim's mother.

During those emotional statements, Aaron leaned over to his father several times appearing to make jokes.

Judge Harrell wouldn't tolerate the behavior.

"I don't have the words to describe it except for despicable and repugnant. That's the closest I can get, I've got a pretty good vocabulary and look at him smiling now and making faces, no sir you're not getting probation," said Judge Harrell.

Aaron Cooper will serve at least 15 years in prison before he's eligible for the possibility of parole.

His father, Kevin Cooper, will likely spend the rest of his days behind bars. He was sentenced to 40 years to life.

The two were also ordered to jointly pay more than $5,000 in restitution to cover Mr. Williams's funeral expenses.

