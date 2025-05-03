Father's plea to find person who killed his son at Clovis McDonald's

Caleb Quick's father is calling on Elon Musk and Tesla to help track down his son's killer. It's not clear that the automaker can.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wearing Caleb's hat and his face on his shirt, Stephen Quick rewatched his son's final moments, as Clovis Police released surveillance footage of the deadly shooting for the first time.

"Obviously, from the videos, you can tell that this gentleman targeted my son and wanted to end his life to sit there for 13 minutes, stewing in hate in hate and continue to walk through with this plan because this is definitely a planned thing," said Stephen Quick.

It's been nine days since the attack. With the shooter's motive still unclear, Caleb's family is on edge.

"It's wearing on us big time, having trouble eating, sleeping, and just moving on with our days. It's just we miss our kid so much," said Stephen Quick.

Police say the gunman was picked up in a 2024 or newer white Tesla Model 3.

Stephen is asking for anyone's help tracking it down, including Elon Musk himself.

"I think we can reach out to Mr. Musk and ask for that data on that car, as for the timestamp, that's a huge thing, I believe that can help," said Stephen Quick.

The investigation is now at a standstill.

Even though police have yet to answer the question if there is an ongoing threat to the public, Chief Fleming made one thing clear: "It was planned. It was obviously targeted towards Caleb."

"It's a bit of a relief, sad that it is that this could've been a targeted thing that's always going to be a tragedy," said Linda, a Clovis resident.

Despite online speculation about his son, Stephen says he's standing behind him, proud of the young man he was becoming.

"I was ready to let him fly and go do his thing, that's something. What a father really wants out of his son is to let them go on and live their life," said Stephen Quick.

Stephen says he's talking with police on a daily basis and believes they're doing an amazing job.

It is unclear if Elon Musk or Tesla has the capacity to help with the investigation, but police are welcoming all help.

