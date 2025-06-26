Former Bullard High teacher now faces federal sex crime charges

A Bullard High School teacher who is now on leave appeared in shackles Tuesday hours after prosecutors hit him with 38 charges.

A Bullard High School teacher who is now on leave appeared in shackles Tuesday hours after prosecutors hit him with 38 charges.

A Bullard High School teacher who is now on leave appeared in shackles Tuesday hours after prosecutors hit him with 38 charges.

A Bullard High School teacher who is now on leave appeared in shackles Tuesday hours after prosecutors hit him with 38 charges.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Bullard High School teacher now faces federal charges after a grand jury returned a three-count indictment on Thursday.

The video above is from a previous story and will be updated.

37-year-old Ray Waller is accused of having sex with a minor, selling or producing explicit content and committing lewd acts.

Fresno Police arrested Waller this past February, with the District Attorney's office filing 38 charges against him. Waller pleaded not guilty to those charges on March 20.

Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between mid-November 2024 and February 2025.

The documents also revealed four victims and that one of them could have been as young as 14.

A detention hearing to determine his federal custody status has been scheduled for June 30.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.