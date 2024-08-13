Former Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama launches consulting business

Balderrama resigned as Fresno's Police Chief in June after he admitted to an affair with the wife of an officer under his command.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama has launched a new business outside of law enforcement.

According to the California Secretary of State's Office, he created "El Matador Consulting LLC" on July 24.

The business lists an address in Madera County.

Deputy Chief Mindy Casto is serving as interim chief until the city fills the position.

