Former Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter arrested again

ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Saturday, October 26, 2024 1:04AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned former Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter has been arrested yet again.

Jail records show he's now back in custody on four counts, including being a felon in possession of a firearm or drugs.

He's also facing charges for participating in a gang and obstruction of a public officer.

Hunter made headlines back in May of 2023 when he was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for possession of an assault weapon-- after Fresno police found a semi-automatic rifle.

At that time, the gun charges were not filed against the athlete.

He then faced different charges, which included selling or transferring firearms.

