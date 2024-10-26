Former Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter arrested again

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned former Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter has been arrested yet again.

Jail records show he's now back in custody on four counts, including being a felon in possession of a firearm or drugs.

He's also facing charges for participating in a gang and obstruction of a public officer.

Hunter made headlines back in May of 2023 when he was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for possession of an assault weapon-- after Fresno police found a semi-automatic rifle.

At that time, the gun charges were not filed against the athlete.

He then faced different charges, which included selling or transferring firearms.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

