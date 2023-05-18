Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter arrested on weapon charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Men's Basketball guard Joseph Hunter was arrested Tuesday night, Fresno County jail records show.

Hunter, a four-star recruit out of San Joaquin Memorial High, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on four felony weapon charges and one misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Hunter, 19, was in a vehicle that was pulled over on Ashlan near Hughes avenues at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday. The driver stayed but Hunter and two other people inside the car ran into a nearby residential neighborhood.

Two of the three people that ran complied with officers orders. The other person continued running but was eventually caught with the help of a police helicopter.

The driver was on parole and one of the people who ran was on probation.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found an unserialized firearm and a loaded AR15-style weapon in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

The three suspects were arrested and also booked into the Fresno County Jail.

In a statement to Action News, Fresno State Athletics said it is cooperating with authorities:

"Fresno State Athletics was made aware of this incident and we are working closely with campus officials to ensure that applicable protocols are followed during this time. Our priority is the safety of our students and campus community. This case is being handled by the Fresno Police Department. We will cooperate with authorities as needed. In response to the situation, per our policies, the student-athlete involved has been suspended from all team activities until further notice."

Hunter did not play his first season at Fresno State after suffering a thumb injury that required surgery.

