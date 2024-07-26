Former Fresno State students spreading joy with shirts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Partners in life and business, Shauna and Noel Felix are bringing people from all walks of life together literally and figuratively with GiVE Culture.

"GiVE is written really big across your chest so from a distance, you can see someone is in a GiVE shirt," Shauna said. "The positive action word is written smaller, so you have to get closer to that person to figure out their personal commitment."

From t-shirts to hats, you can sport what you want to GiVE to your community.

There are nine action words you can choose from on the GiVE Culture website, and 300 more that will eventually be available to order.

"Words that can help our society," Noel said. "When you see it, it fires something up in you to feel like you can open up a conversation."

Creating commonality in the community that brought them together.

"We would cross paths in the training room, but we didn't get into our relationship until 2005," Noel said.

Both from Southern California, the pair met in 1999 while playing at Fresno State. Shauna was recruited for volleyball and Noel was recruited for basketball before playing 12 years professionally, both overseas and in the NBA.

"It brought us together and it blessed us to build our family," Noel said.

Fast forward to 2015, the brand concept was fueled by their faith. One sermon in particular inspired the name.

"The Bible says 'love' 714 times," Shauna said. "The Bible says the word 'give' 2,152 times.

Ten percent of proceeds go to the GiVE Culture Foundation -- a non-profit teaching mindfulness and generosity in the classroom.

"We created GiVE Culture Foundation for impact to target the social-emotional health and well-being of the young people," Shauna said.

You can order individually online, at pop-up markets or order in bulk for your sports team or company, where they'll customize a shirt with your logo.

To check out GiVE's website, click here.

