Former NJ Sen. Bob Menendez set to be sentenced on corruption charges

Former Sen. Bob Menendez is the first sitting member of Congress to be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.

Former Sen. Bob Menendez is the first sitting member of Congress to be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.

Former Sen. Bob Menendez is the first sitting member of Congress to be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.

Former Sen. Bob Menendez is the first sitting member of Congress to be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is set to be sentenced Wednesday on corruption charges after being convicted of abusing the power of his office in exchange for bribes in the form of gold bars, a luxury car and other items.

Menendez, 71, faces decades in prison after a jury found him guilty on all 16 counts last year in his federal trial, becoming the first sitting member of Congress to be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.

Sentencing guidelines call for more than 24 to 30 years in prison, with the U.S. Probation Office recommending 12 years' imprisonment for Menendez, according to court filings.

Federal prosecutors have said the Democrat deserves 15 years in prison for his "naked greed" and the "rare gravity" of the crimes.

"This case is the first ever in which a Senator has been convicted of a crime involving the abuse of a leadership position on a Senate committee," federal prosecutors wrote in a memo to the judge earlier this month. "It is the first ever in which a Senator -- or any other person -- has been convicted of serving as a foreign agent while being a public official."

Prosecutors asked the court to impose a substantial prison sentence "to provide just punishment for this extraordinary abuse of power and betrayal of the public trust, and to deter others from ever engaging in similar conduct."

Menendez's attorneys have sought leniency, urging the court to consider whether a non-custodial sentence -- such as "home detention and rigorous community service" -- would suffice.

"Probation's recommended sentence of 12 years' imprisonment would be draconian -- likely a life and death sentence for someone of Bob's age and condition," his attorneys wrote in a memorandum to the judge earlier this month. "Bob is deserving of mercy because of the penalties already imposed, his age, and the lack of a compelling need to impose a custodial sentence."

The defense noted that Menendez is helping his wife battle cancer and argued he is no longer in a position to be a repeat offender, given that he was convicted of crimes that arose from his position as a U.S. senator.

"With this case, his political and professional careers have ended; his reputation is destroyed; and the latter years of his life are in shambles. He is certain never to commit future offenses," his attorneys wrote. "And his current state -- stripped of office and living under a permanent shadow of disgrace and mockery -- are more than sufficient to reflect the seriousness of the offenses and to promote respect for the law."

The former New Jersey senator, who resigned in the wake of his conviction, has maintained his innocence.

"I have never violated my oath," Menendez said outside the courthouse following the verdict in the nine-week trial. "I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my country. I have never, ever been a foreign agent."

Menendez has twice unsuccessfully bid for a new trial ahead of his sentencing, most recently last week, with Judge Sidney Stein finding the trial was fair while denying his request.

Menendez has also tried unsuccessfully to postpone his sentencing until after his wife, Nadine Menendez, stands trial on similar charges. Her trial is scheduled to begin in March. She has pleaded not guilty.

Two New Jersey businessmen -- Fred Daibes and Wael Hana -- who were found guilty in the case are set to be sentenced on Wednesday as well. Prosecutors asked for a prison sentence of nine and 10 years, respectively, while their attorneys have asked for two years and one year, respectively.

Prosecutors said Menendez promised to use his power as a senator to help Hana, who is originally from Egypt, by preserving a halal meat monopoly granted to Hana by Egypt.

Prosecutors said Menendez also promised Daibes that he would interfere with Daibes' federal prosecution and help the government of Qatar by supporting a Senate resolution praising the country.

Daibes' fingerprints were found on the envelopes of cash found at Menendez's home and serial numbers on the gold bars traced them to Daibes and Hana, according to prosecutors.

Another New Jersey businessman, Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty in the case ahead of trial. Prosecutors said Uribe paid for Menendez's $60,000 Mercedes-Benz convertible in exchange for helping disrupt a criminal investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office related to Uribe.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.