Former UFC fighter helps lead self-defense classes for Valley women

The Fowler Police Department joined non-profit organization "Beauty For Ashes" to put on self-defense training.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A partnership is taking action to empower women.

An afternoon session was held at the Dungeon MMA Training Center in northeast Fresno.

This training is meant to create awareness and techniques mothers can use to prevent child abductions.

Mixed Martial Arts Champion and UFC Legend, Frank Shamrock, was an instructor.

"I hope it empowers women to take charge of their self-defense, of their awareness because you got to be aware," he said. "It's illogical to be unaware and unprepared.''

A morning session was also held at the Fowler High School wrestling room.