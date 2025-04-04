'Foundation For Central Schools' holds scholarship awards event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is supporting Valley students as they further their education.

"Foundation For Central Schools" held its scholarship awards event Thursday night at Pardini's in northwest Fresno.

The foundation works to support Central Unified students and employees.

Several memorial scholarships were handed out, including 10 $2,500 awards in honor of Janessa Ramirez.

The nine-year-old was killed in 2015 after being struck by a stray bullet tied to gang violence.

Action News Anchor Jessica Harrington moderated a panel where four previous scholarship recipients shared how the awards benefited their college careers.

Organizers say to date, more than $200,000 have been awarded to 87 scholars.

