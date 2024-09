Free Fresno FAX rides this upcoming weekend for back-to-school shopping

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Department of Transportation is helping families take the stress out of transportation while shopping for school.

You and your family can hop on any FAX bus for free from Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18.

The department says it knows the weekends are full of shopping and wants you to let them take care of the driving.