Fresh snow arrives for China Peak

Snow fell at China Peak and light showers moved in for the valley early Monday as another storm system pushes through Central California this week.

Snow fell at China Peak and light showers moved in for the valley early Monday as another storm system pushes through Central California this week.

Snow fell at China Peak and light showers moved in for the valley early Monday as another storm system pushes through Central California this week.

Snow fell at China Peak and light showers moved in for the valley early Monday as another storm system pushes through Central California this week.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Snow fell at China Peak and light showers moved in for the valley early Monday as another storm system pushes through Central California this week.

ABC30 meteorologist Christine Gregory says March provided above-average rain totals for the month, but the area remains behind for the season.

"We still could use about an inch of rain, specifically in Fresno," Gregory said.

She says snow totals are also below average, but this system could help.

"We are expecting a good amount of snow I would say between one to three feet for elevations above 5000 feet," she explained.

After a slow start, China Peak says it's seen between 14 and 20 feet of snow, so far.

"Not a ton of storms in January and February, but they did start to pick up a little bit," China Peak general manager Troy Cohee said. "This month, this March has been truly a miracle March; sunny on the weekend, storms during the week some big storms."

The ski resort is expecting more snow in the coming days.

"From the base, probably around a foot, and then up top with the higher elevation, you know, we can see as much as 2, 3 feet by the time this storm finishes," Cohee explained.

China Peak anticipates a busy weekend with the fresh powder.

"Anytime there's new snow, people get excited and it's going to be gorgeous," he added. "This weekend will be really the last weekend of probably really good, kind of drier snow."

Gregory agrees, saying this storm may be our final push to reach our average rain totals for the season.

"As we head into next week, the first week of April, it does look to be a lot more quiet, drier," Gregory said. "It's possible we get a couple weak systems to push through, but at moment nothing major."

China Peak plans to stay open through April 27 this year.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.