Fresno baby with rare seizure disorder passes away

Baby Bodie Jensen, who Action News profiled after he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, has died.

Baby Bodie Jensen, who Action News profiled after he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, has died.

Baby Bodie Jensen, who Action News profiled after he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, has died.

Baby Bodie Jensen, who Action News profiled after he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, has died.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Baby Bodie Jensen, who Action News profiled after he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, has died.

Bodie passed away on July 2.

The newborn spent the first 10 weeks of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Community Regional Medical Center.

RELATED: Fresno family raising awareness for rare seizure disorder

A series of tests revealed Bodie had a rare genetic disorder that causes hundreds of seizures a day, and it's often resistant to medication.

His parents, Ali and Conner Jensen, were hopeful when the Epilepsy Foundation connected them with researchers at UC Davis.

Scientists at the Silverman Lab were conducting clinical trials on this particular disorder.

That project has since been stalled due to recent funding cuts