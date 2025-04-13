Fresno Chinatown community shaken up after city employee was attacked

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was business as usual on Saturday at Chef Paul's Cafe.

The Downtown restaurant is a block away from where police say this man, 30-year-old Dyllan Padavona attacked a city worker on Friday morning.

Video provided by the Fresno Police Department shows the suspect with a blunt object before striking the city employee near Kern and G Streets.

Several hours after the attack on Friday, Padavona was arrested near Santa Clara Street and Van Ness Avenue, less than a mile away from where the attack happened.

Officials said the victim is an electrician and has worked for the city for 20 years.

The victim, described by the city as a 57-year-old man, was on the minds of people in Downtown Fresno on Saturday.

"My heart, I just want to say to them, I pray for them," said Paul Pearson, the owner of Chef Paul's Cafe.

He's feeling the repercussions just a day after that callous attack.

The long-time downtown Fresno business owner says he's received several calls from customers checking in on him.

"We were impacted. Again, I say but not nearly as much as his family and friends," said Pearson. "My prayers go to the family. Because everyone has to feel safe going to work," said Orsine Sanchez-Quintero.

Orsine Sanchez-Quintero has worked in the area for the last 15 years. He said Friday's attack has him on edge.

Video provided by Sanchez-Quintero shows a different man stomping on his windshield about a few months ago.

He said his car has been broken into and vandalized three times in the last four years while working in the area.

"As a community, we gotta take care of each other. So I would encourage anybody, you see something, say something. Especially in this case, somebody's life is pending," said Sanchez-Quintero.

Action News has uncovered a lengthy criminal history for Padavona which includes several misdemeanor and felony offenses. This attack is only expected to be added to that list.

