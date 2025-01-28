24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Fresno City baseball retires Ron Scott's jersey

Alec Nolan
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 11:47PM
Fresno City baseball celebrated the 35th edition of its annual fundraiser dinner Saturday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City College baseball team celebrated the 35th edition of its annual fundraiser dinner on Saturday night.

The occasion also marked another milestone for former longtime head coach Ron Scott.

He is the all-time wins leader in California Junior College history (1,100).

Shortly after the Rams' award ceremony, the program retired Scott's No. 10 jersey.

Scott is just the third jersey retired by FCC, joining his predecessor Len Bourdet, and Dick Selma.

"It's not one of those things where you go oh, I'll coach until I get my number retired," Scott said. "I think it's just really special and I'm humbled by it."

Scott retired from the program back in 2022 after 34 years at the helm.

During that time the Rams won 23 Central Valley Conference titles, including a state championship in 1992.

