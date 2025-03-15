Fresno County asked to consider if selling fentanyl could be murder

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time, Fresno County prosecutors are making the case that an accused drug dealer should become a convicted killer.

Cassidy Gonzalez's fate now hangs in the balance.

"Jade was killed by fentanyl. Jade was murdered by Ms. Gonzalez," said prosecutor Kendall Reynolds as he began his opening statement on Friday.

The case is pushing legal limits and asking the jury to decide if selling a drug known to be deadly is the same as acting with implied malice, the conscious disregard for human life.

"Evidence will show in this case that when Ms. Gonzalez provided, facilitated that transaction, she knew fentanyl could kill," said Reynolds.

Jurors were taken back to the death of Jade Dreith in 2022 when investigators found her body in her Fresno apartment.

"It was the worst moment of my life," said Sage Dreith, Jade's sister, on the stand.

The victim's sister testified about finding blue pills in the home.

Investigators say Gonzalez sold them to Dreith.

She's pleaded not guilty to murder.

"The evidence before you of what transpired before you on the 15th of January 2022 in regards to my client is opinion and speculation," said defense attorney Greg Gross.

Jurors, seven men, and eight women, are hearing the case.

Just last fall, Gonzalez expressed her side in an email to Action News, writing she's an "innocent 24-year-old daughter, sister, and mother, that is being actively targeted."

Gonzales also claims some evidence is being ignored.

"What you will hear from Officer Sepeda is a statement he made at an earlier hearing, and that was, 'To tell you the truth, I didn't even know if we had a crime that had been committed,'" Gross added.

The trial could last three weeks.

Prosecutors will show texts, and photos, and call several witnesses.

The defense says it will still fall short.

"You may hear from the DA Crime Analyst, Laura Yonovsky. You may hear from Shannon Flynn. You may hear from Robert Benavides. And you will never hear what the compounds were on any pills purchased on January 15, 2022, by Jade," Gross said as he finished his opening statement.

The trial will continue with more testimony on Monday morning.

