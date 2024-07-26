Fresno County being sued over recent ballot measure to move elections for DA and Sheriff

Fresno County is being sued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber over Measure A.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Sheriff John Zanoni are at the center of a political back-and-forth between Sacramento and Fresno County Friday.

The state is filing a lawsuit to invalidate Measure A.

It passed in March, scheduling county elections for sheriff and district attorney during non-presidential election years.

"Fresno took the opportunity to put it on the ballot as a measure and make it very well known," said Smittcamp.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber and State Attorney General Rob Bonta are suing to block it.

They say state law requires some county elections to happen during the presidential cycle when turnout is higher.

Bonta writing, in part:

"Fresno's Measure A unlawfully conflicts with California law and has the potential to suppress voter turnout."

"It's, really, better for local elections to be held in the gubernatorial races. And so, for them to say that there is any type of disparity, which is exactly what they're trying to say, is just a lie," said Smittcamp.

While the law would extend Zanoni and Smittcamp's current terms by two years, they say voters will have more time to consider down-ballot races during non-presidential elections.

"Yeah, I'm happy with two more years. I don't think anybody is saying, 'Yes, I want to go out and campaign sooner.' But again, it's what's best for the people of Fresno County," said Zanoni.

Smittcamp says the law is fueled by political motivations.

City Attorney Andrew Janz, who has worked closely with Attorney General Bonta before, disagrees.

He and Smittcamp are clashing.

"We've seen instances where the city and the district attorney have been on different pages. And so, there is an interest in making sure that when it comes time for the district attorney to be elected, that it takes place during a year when there's the highest turnout," said Janz.

"He has no business in this. This is a county issue. It involves two county offices. And the only reason that I can think he has anything to do with this is because of his own political aspirations," Smittcamp said.

Janz told Action News that he has no political ambitions.

As for the lawsuit, it now heads to a Fresno County courtroom.

A judge will decide if Fresno should elect the sheriff and DA during gubernatorial or presidential elections.

