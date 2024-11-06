Measure H live election results 2024: Fresno Unified's proposed $500 million bond measure

Among the candidates and issues on the ballot in Fresno in two weeks, is Measure H.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voters within Fresno Unified School District boundaries are being asked to decide on a $500 million dollar bond measure for facilities and infrastructure improvements.

More than $164 million will fund the list of needs identified by the Fresno Teachers Association, including HVAC improvements, ensuring dedicated music space, and sufficient confidential space for our psychologists and social workers.

The rest of the money would be used to fund deferred maintenance and projects on hold from Measure M due to the lack of funding.

That includes a cafeteria and plant coordinator facility at Fresno High and an administration building at Hoover High.

Fresno Unified has listed the projects it would fund if the bond is passed, you can find that information here.