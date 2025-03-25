Fresno County health officials confirm pediatric flu and RSV death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the first pediatric flu and RSV death of the 2024-25 respiratory virus season in Fresno County.

A report from the county's department of public health website shows one child has died from the flu.

Across the state, the California Department of Public Health says 24 children between the ages of zero and 17 have died.

Over 300 flu deaths were people aged 18 to 64, and more than 1,000 deaths are among those aged 65 and older.

Experts urge people to get vaccinated for the flu every six months.

If you test positive for the flu, you should ask your doctor about medication for treatment.