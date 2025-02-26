Fresno County Library holding reading challenge for free In-N-Out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Library is putting up a challenge for young readers -- all for a delicious meal.

Starting this Saturday, March 1, kids ages 4 through 12 can participate in the In-N-Out Burger Reading Program.

They will need to read five books or read for 300 minutes to earn an award for a free In-N-Out hamburger or cheeseburger, while supplies last.

Your child must register at a participating library to take part.

The program runs through April 12.

To find participating libraries, head to the Fresno County Public Library's Facebook page.

