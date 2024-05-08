Fresno County reports decrease in overdose deaths on Fentanyl Awareness Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County reports a decrease in fentanyl-related overdose deaths over the past few years as the District Attorney's office announced charges against a man accused of selling pills containing the deadly drug to a woman who died last month.

In 2021, there were 114 fentanyl-related deaths in Fresno County. That number dropped to 98 in 2022 and to 94 in 2023.

"I believe that in particular Fresno County, we've done an outstanding job at making people aware of the fentanyl epidemic," said Flindt Andersen, founder of Parents and Addicts In Need (P.A.I.N.).

So far this year, the county said there have been 26 fentanyl overdose deaths. One of the most recent was 34-year-old Vernisha Green, who was found dead on April 17. Authorities said that was one day after she purchased pills from 25-year-old Antwane Lee.

Lee has been charges with second degree murder. If convicted he faces 15 years to life in prison.

He was already in custody at the Fresno County Jail for a probation violation when the charges came down Tuesday.

While Fresno County's awareness campaign has proven to help increase the distribution of Narcan and decrease the number of overdose deaths, the stats really only tell part of the story.

"We always have to say there is no cure for addiction, but it's doable and manageable and in my opinion we have already lost the war on drugs and now we're starting to lose the war on recovery," said Andersen.

Andersen said the next hurdle is improving treatment to get people who are addicted into recovery, because the prevalence of the deadly drug is so heavy.

"This is what scares me the most -- it's the other drugs that are out there that are laced with fentanyl. The number one drug, of course, is cocaine," said Andersen.

