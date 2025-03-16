Fresno County Sheriff's deputies investigating shooting at Orange Cove apartment

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an Orange Cove apartment complex.

Deputies say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Orchard Village apartments on South Avenue and Orange Street.

Investigators confirmed at least one person has been shot.

The condition of the victim and any potential suspect information is unknown at this time.

