24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies investigating shooting at Orange Cove apartment

KFSN logo
Sunday, March 16, 2025 10:29PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an Orange Cove apartment complex.

Deputies say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Orchard Village apartments on South Avenue and Orange Street.

Investigators confirmed at least one person has been shot.

The condition of the victim and any potential suspect information is unknown at this time.

Action News has a crew on scene awaiting further information from the Sheriff's Office.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW