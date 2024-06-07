Fresno doctor offers solutions for patients with condition called 'low vision'

A Fresno doctor is offering a solution for those with a condition called "low vision."

A Fresno doctor is offering a solution for those with a condition called "low vision."

A Fresno doctor is offering a solution for those with a condition called "low vision."

A Fresno doctor is offering a solution for those with a condition called "low vision."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno doctor is offering a solution for those with a condition called "low vision, which is a vision impairment that can't be corrected with glasses, contact lenses, medicine or treatment.

Low vision is common in older adults, but many aren't aware of it.

"I didn't even know until I got on the Internet that there was a name for my condition," recalled Bob McDaniel. "When I finally got to reading up on it, it was like there was no help for anybody out there."

McDaniel was told by an eye doctor that there were no options to improve his vision, meaning he couldn't drive anymore.

However, desperation led the Manteca resident to the office of Dr. Andrew Bock in downtown Fresno, who specializes in low vision.

"It's a reduction in vision and typically from diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, glaucoma perhaps. It's where a person who has those conditions is unable to do certain tasks or hobbies like reading, driving with regular glasses," explained Dr. Bock.

After a consultation, Dr. Bock recommended bioptic telescope glasses.

They may look silly to some, but the glasses have been a blessing to McDaniel -- who is now able to drive again.

"I would say that Dr. Bock and his glasses really changed my life," he said. "They've pretty much given it back to me."

Dr. Bock also offers other options for those with low vision, such as magnifiers or lamps.

He also has Side Vision Awareness Glasses to assist people who struggle to see objects in their peripheral vision -- sometimes caused by a stroke.

With about 45 years of experience as an optometrist, Dr. Bock said his five years as a low-vision specialist have been the most rewarding.

"I'm just grateful that they found me and they found help," he said.

Those interested in learning more about low vision options through Dr. Bock do not need a referral from their optometrist.

A consultation can be made by calling (949) 264-6002 or visiting eyecarecentralcoast.com.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.